CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With Her Boo

Spring is in the air; and so is the love for Erykah Badu.
The singer recently posted a video on Instagram of a tender moment with her boyfriend, television producer Carl Jones. The two are cuddling while playing with a heart-shaped best friend locket with the caption “@iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV!”
Adorable!
The two went public with their relationship last spring and seem to be going strong!
Love it!
Erykah Badu’s Most Outrageous Outfits
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Bold accessories can turn overalls into a unique look.Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. Matching is for losers.Source:Getty 2 of 16
3. An extra-tall hat and a coat to match.Source:Getty 3 of 16
4. Making sweats look cool on 106 & Park.Source:Getty 4 of 16
5. She wore headphones as an accessory before everyone did.Source:Getty 5 of 16
6. She also did denim on denim before it was cool.Source:Getty 6 of 16
7. She’ll rock kicks on the red carpet.Source:Getty 7 of 16
8. All yellow everything.Source:Getty 8 of 16
9. Known to pull a cowboy hat out of her collection.Source:Getty 9 of 16
10. Another interesting hat.Source:Getty 10 of 16
11. That time she rocked destroyed jeans and a muscle tee at the Grammys.Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. When she made feathers a fashion statement.Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. The bag lady.Source:Getty 13 of 16
14. She’s never afraid to take hair risks.Source:Getty 14 of 16
15. She was a vibrant stand-out at the Academy Awards.Source:Getty 15 of 16
16. Only Erykah Badu can make a colorful windbreaker look this cool.Source:Getty 16 of 16
