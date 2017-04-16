Style & Fashion
Take A Look At The Colorful Festival ‘Fits From Coachella 2017

Aside from the two days worth of lit performances, Coachella is a highly anticipated event for celerity fashions.

From short shorts and distressed denim to colorful tunics and classic flower crowns, celebs like Kylie Jenner, Solange and Drake are just some of the stars who showed out with their style and made Coachella 2017 another weekend to remember.

Take a cruise through and tell us your favorite fashion moments.

___

Jordan Dunn looking fierce in her caged cropped top and white cut off shorts.

Check out the checkered Gucci Mane.

Diddy rocking the stage in all red.

Lauryn Hill was hip hop’s red riding hood on stage.

Migos brought out their inner rock star.

A$AP Rocky and his…satchel?

Jasmine Tookes is so festival ready.

Who loves short shorts? Christina Milian, of course!

Yara Shahidi serving us floral goddess.

Drake is anything but mellow in this yellow. Future is letting out his ‘Hendrix’ side with the rocker leather.

The Weeknd’s denim jacket is anything but ordinary.

Amber Rose & Odell Beckham, Jr. live and in color.

Solange and Joanne The Scammer looking like they just pulled off the ultimate heist.

Are we feeling Kylie Jenner‘s purple bob and python two piece?

 

Katy Perry looking funky with her new cropped do’ and colorful fur.

