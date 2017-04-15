Music
Lil’ Yachty and Migos Come Together For “Peek A Boo” (NEW VIDEO)

97.9 The Beat Staff
Young Thug In Concert - New York, New York

Lil’ Yachty and Migos coming together on a track is a match made in trap music heaven. That’s what makes their new collaborative single “Peek A Boo” so dope. The video is just as dope, but a little scarier than we expected.

Directed by Millicent Hailes with creative direction and concept by Yachty himself, “Peek a Boo” offers a shirtless Boat surrounded by vampire-esque models. Some slithering snakes and ferocious wolves also make a cameo as well, adding to the creepy effect. The all black motif then became the perfect backdrop for Migos to light up the joint with their icy medallions while rapping their verses.

The song allowed Migos to address the controversy on who artist made ‘dabbing’ popular. “I know it was some speculation ’bout who the one, but we invented the dabbin’,” raps Takeoff. “Fuck it, we just let ’em have it.”

Check out the video below:

photos