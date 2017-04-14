The Game’s Manager Slams Taxstone For ‘Snitching’ On Troy Ave

On Thursday, news broke that Tax told officials that Troy Ave is actually the one who should be behind bars for attempted murder, not him. The Game‘s manager, Wack100, took to social media, blasting Tax, see below:

From the desk of #thegame's manager #wack100 A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The only issue with Wack’s attack is that there is video footage of the Brooklyn rapper shooting aimlessly in a crowded club — which means Tax isn’t really snitching, just stating the obvious. If you were in jail for something you didn’t do and knew who did it, would you “snitch”?