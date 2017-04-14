Gilbert Arenas Struggles To Give Examples Of ‘Beautiful Black Women’

doesn’t seem to like Black women…or at least, dark-skinned. Black women…”like Tyrese black.” His words, not ours.

Arenas ranted his foolishness via a recent Instagram comment. When one user posted an image reading, “Dear Black Girl, You don’t have to be mixed to be beautiful,” Arenas responded with a dose of colorism and anti-Blackness. “Not to be funny can u name a beautiful black women on the outside…not brown skin…like tyrese black.” He then seemed to reference a 50 most beautiful women list where Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Union, Taral Hicks, and Serena Williams were the darkest women listed. You can read his full comment below.

Someone take #GilbertArenas phone

Arenas was previously in a relationship with Basketball Wives LA star Laura Govan. This went downhill, especially when she accused Arenas of giving her an STD.

Considering Arenas’ Instagram comments, it wouldn’t be surprising if he uses Govan as the standard to determine how light he wants his women.

No dark chocolate ladies for Arenas it seems. That’s okay. They deserve better.

