Black Tony Tries To Holla At Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Porsha Williams hung out with the morning show in studio one day, and Black Tony didn’t make it in even though he said he would come just get to hang with Porsha. So instead, Black Tony called up the studio and tried to holla at Porsha, but he put the moves on a bit too strong. Check out this exclusive video to hear their conversation and see Porsha’s hilarious reaction to Black Tony in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

