Black Tony Tries To Holla At Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Porsha Williams hung out with the morning show in studio one day, and Black Tony didn’t make it in even though he said he would come just get to hang with Porsha. So instead, Black Tony called up the studio and tried to holla at Porsha, but he put the moves on a bit too strong. Check out this exclusive video to hear their conversation and see Porsha’s hilarious reaction to Black Tony in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Were The RHOA Girls Too Hard On Porsha Williams? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Discusses Her Longtime Feud With Kenya Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Called From Inside His Girlfriend’s Closet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Get Black Tony To Facebook Live From A Police Car [EXCLUSIVE]