DeRay Davis On Working With Comic Legend Charlie Murphy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Deray Davis talked with Headkrack about working with the late comedy legend Charlie Murphy, who the world lost this week to cancer. He talks about working with Charlie Murphy, his immense influence across generations, and body of work spanning decades. Deray shares one funny fact about filming with Charlie, and reminisces about the first time he met him.

Plus, Headkrack plays a legendary hilarious moment from Charlie Murphy’s appearance on “The Chappelle Show.” Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Sadly, comedian <strong>Charlie Murphy</strong> passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, <strong>Eddie Murphy</strong>, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

