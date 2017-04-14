DeRay Davis On Working With Comic Legend Charlie Murphy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Deray Davis talked with Headkrack about working with the late comedy legend Charlie Murphy, who the world lost this week to cancer. He talks about working with Charlie Murphy, his immense influence across generations, and body of work spanning decades. Deray shares one funny fact about filming with Charlie, and reminisces about the first time he met him.
Plus, Headkrack plays a legendary hilarious moment from Charlie Murphy’s appearance on “The Chappelle Show.” Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood
1. Comedian George Lopez shared a heartwarming message about his late friend.
Source:Instagram
2. Chance The Rapper tweeted about the funny man.
3. Ice-T is still in shock.
4. Gabrielle Union shared her feelings about the legend.
5. Chris Rock lost a long time friend.
6. Karen Civil shared her condolences.
7. Bow Wow was shocked by the news of his “Lottery Ticket” co-star
8. Wu Tang member Raekwon spoke out.
9. DJ Clue was close friends with the New York native.
Source:Instagram
11. MC Hammer reflected back on the good times.
12. Noreaga tweeted about his homie.
