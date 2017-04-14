DeRay Davis On Working With Comic Legend Charlie Murphy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Deray Davis talked with Headkrack about working with the late comedy legend Charlie Murphy, who the world lost this week to cancer. He talks about working with Charlie Murphy, his immense influence across generations, and body of work spanning decades. Deray shares one funny fact about filming with Charlie, and reminisces about the first time he met him.

Plus, Headkrack plays a legendary hilarious moment from Charlie Murphy’s appearance on “The Chappelle Show.” Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

