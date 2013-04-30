CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

TRUUU OR FALSE? 2013 Coachella Attendees Play “The 2 Chainz Game”

0 reads
Leave a comment

GlobalGrind headed out west to attend the 2013 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, and while we were there, we decided to play a few games with Coachella’s infamous attendees.

Known for not really knowing much about music specifically, which Jimmy Kimmel learned first hand with his Coachella version of “Lie Witness News,” GlobalGrind decided to put the Coachella attendees’ musical knowledge to the test.

First test, naming all the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Unfortunately, every single Coachella attendee tested on the Wu failed miserably.

So look, Coachella attendees can’t name all the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan, but what about their knowledge of 2 Chainz?

While we were waiting for 2 Chainz to come on stage, GlobalGrind decided to challenge Coachella once again by playing a quick game of “TRUUU OR FALSE: The 2 Chainz Game.”

Find out if they passed the test in the video up top!

TRUUU OR FALSE? 2013 Coachella Attendees Play “The 2 Chainz Game” was originally published on globalgrind.com

2 Chainz , coachella 2013

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 10 hours ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 13 hours ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 14 hours ago
02.15.19
The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A…
 15 hours ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 17 hours ago
02.15.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 1 day ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Valentines
 1 day ago
02.14.19
T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Happy Valentine’s Day! 13 Young And Hopelessly In…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close