GlobalGrind headed out west to attend the 2013 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, and while we were there, we decided to play a few games with Coachella’s infamous attendees.

Known for not really knowing much about music specifically, which Jimmy Kimmel learned first hand with his Coachella version of “Lie Witness News,” GlobalGrind decided to put the Coachella attendees’ musical knowledge to the test.

First test, naming all the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Unfortunately, every single Coachella attendee tested on the Wu failed miserably.

So look, Coachella attendees can’t name all the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan, but what about their knowledge of 2 Chainz?

While we were waiting for 2 Chainz to come on stage, GlobalGrind decided to challenge Coachella once again by playing a quick game of “TRUUU OR FALSE: The 2 Chainz Game.”

Find out if they passed the test in the video up top!

TRUUU OR FALSE? 2013 Coachella Attendees Play “The 2 Chainz Game” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: