Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?

Forever 21 has been under fire lately for knocking off popular designers and selling it as their own — but apparently, they still haven’t learned their lesson.
Just weeks after being sued for copying Rihanna‘s Fenty X Puma shoes, the global fashion retailer is being slammed yet again for swagger jacking designs from Kanye West‘s Saint Pablo merch. Forever 21 released a new batch of long-sleeve T-shirts with a font that appears to be identical to the one used by Ye’ in his TLOP tour merchandise, and the Internet pointed it out.
This isn’t the first time the retailer has been accused of stealing from Kanye. Just last summer, Forever 21 came out with a replica of most of the Pablo merch, including a maroon sweatshirt that looked very similar to the long-sleeve T-shirt West wore to unveil his album at Madison Square Garden.
Kanye West has yet to speak out about the accusations. #YeezyTaughtThem
