Doppelgänger: Is Forever 21 Biting Kanye West’s Merch?

Forever 21 has been under fire lately for knocking off popular designers and selling it as their own — but apparently, they still haven’t learned their lesson.

Just weeks after being sued for copying Rihanna‘s Fenty X Puma shoes, the global fashion retailer is being slammed yet again for swagger jacking designs from Kanye West‘s Saint Pablo merch. Forever 21 released a new batch of long-sleeve T-shirts with a font that appears to be identical to the one used by Ye’ in his TLOP tour merchandise, and the Internet pointed it out.

@Forever21 BITTING KANYE SO HARD WITH THE GRAFFITI JACKET, PABLO MERCH, AND EVEN THE PLANET KOSMOS FONT USED FROM CALABASAS. @TeamKanyeDaily pic.twitter.com/RjZ2T12clF — SLVSTR (@Ibnmargiela) April 13, 2017

The same people who try and clown Kanye's fashion are the same people who buy the knock off forever 21 version 3 months later. — Jack (@JackStasek) March 7, 2017

This isn’t the first time the retailer has been accused of stealing from Kanye. Just last summer, Forever 21 came out with a replica of most of the Pablo merch, including a maroon sweatshirt that looked very similar to the long-sleeve T-shirt West wore to unveil his album at Madison Square Garden.

Kanye West has yet to speak out about the accusations. #YeezyTaughtThem