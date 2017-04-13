Watch: The Mother Of Ramarley Graham Continues Battle For Justice Five Years Later

Watch: The Mother Of Ramarley Graham Continues Battle For Justice Five Years Later

New York City settled the family’s wrongful death lawsuit, but the officer who killed Constance Malcolm’s unarmed teen son escaped indictment.

97.9 The Beat Staff
What should have been a time for celebration—Ramarley Graham’s 24th birthday—was instead a solemn day. While Graham’s mother, Constance Malcolm, reflected Wednesday on happy memories of her son’s life, she also recommitting herself to the five-year battle for justice.

In 2012, New York City police officers kicked in the door of Graham’s Bronx apartment and fatally shot the unarmed teenager. Although there are apparent inconsistencies between the police version and evidence in the case, the officer who pulled the trigger was never indicted.

Colorlines speaks with Malcolm about her unrelenting fight in this video:


 

In March, Richard Haste, the cop who killed Graham, was allowed to resign instead of getting fired from the NYPD after a departmental trial found him guilty.

SOURCE:  Colorlines

photos