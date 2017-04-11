News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tiny & Bernice Burgos Travel Further Into The Land Of Petty Over T.I.

Someone please cue Mokenstef's "He's Mine."

Shay Jones
Leave a comment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The ongoing drama between Tiny, T.I.‘s wife, and Bernice Burgos, T.I.’s alleged lover, continues.

It all unfolded after Burgos and a friend posted a video of the two of them bobbin’ their heads to Xscape’s “Just Kickin It,” which begged an epic response from Tiny.

And clap back she did.

“Funny…@realberniceburgos that same Man u speaking of was laid up with his wife last night,” she wrote on Instagram. “So quit being petty cause clearly you getting lied too if u thinking anything different. Hope you didn’t take him serious! Now keep sanging my s—!! U know u slick a fan anyway.”

So it looks like the Harris’ may be on their way to reconciliation after Tiny filed for divorce from her husband last year?

“@majorgirl we not about to sit here and argue about no N—- hunny anything else you have to say just let me know ill dm you my number,” Burgos responded.

Burgos continued in a separate comment where she denied being petty and called Tiny out about her looks.

“I wanted to keep all of this off the internet because this really isn’t me at all but you CLEARLY let this pretty face fool you. Where Im from? We don’t type we really about that. & if you laid up with him then why you so pressed about me,” she wrote.

Will we see all of this unfold on the new season of “TI. & Tiny: The Family Hustle?” Only time will tell…

RELATED LINKS:

Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

Tiny Had This To Say About T.I.’s New Boo Thang

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Answers Questions About Marriage And Plastic Surgery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

T.I. , tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Reveals Tracklist and Cover Art For…
 7 hours ago
04.11.17
Here’s What Happened To Young Thug’s Assault Case
 10 hours ago
04.11.17
T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other…
 10 hours ago
04.11.17
Watch: 50 Cent Punches A Female Fan During…
 12 hours ago
04.11.17
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 15 hours ago
04.11.17
YFN Lucci Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.10.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 1 day ago
04.10.17
This Is Why Mariah Carey And Her Dancer…
 1 day ago
04.10.17
Boss Move: Jay Z Pulled His Music From Spotify
 1 day ago
04.10.17
Chief Keef Gets Hit With A Felony DUI…
 1 day ago
04.10.17
The Woman That French Montana Insulted Finally Speaks…
 1 day ago
04.10.17
Rickey Smiley For Real
Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY…
 1 day ago
04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 2 days ago
04.10.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 3 days ago
04.09.17
Oh No! Janet Jackson Has Split From Husband…
 3 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 3 days ago
04.09.17
photos