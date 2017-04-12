How Jay Z May Have Helped Get Rikers Island Shut Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jay-Z has been venturing into the documentary and social justice world as of late, getting his hands on telling the stories of corruption in the United States’ criminal justice system. His documentary on Kalief Browder told the story of how a wrongfully accused teenage boy who never even saw a day in court ended up imprisoned for three years in the brutal federal prison. Kalief was eventually released, but took his own life a two years later.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now, New York City Mayor De Blasio has announced an effort to looking into closing Rikers, which has long been known for the brutal violence and corruption within its walls. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: How Jay-Z Solidified A Place In TV & Film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: 3 Things Blue Ivy Will Not Be, According To Jay-Z [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jay Z Releases Wrenching Trailer For Kalief Browder Docu-Series [VIDEO]