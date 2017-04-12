Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Jay Z May Have Helped Get Rikers Island Shut Down [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Jay-Z has been venturing into the documentary and social justice world as of late, getting his hands on telling the stories of corruption in the United States’ criminal justice system. His documentary on Kalief Browder told the story of how a wrongfully accused teenage boy who never even saw a day in court ended up imprisoned for three years in the brutal federal prison. Kalief was eventually released, but took his own life a two years later.

Now, New York City Mayor De Blasio has announced an effort to looking into closing Rikers, which has long been known for the brutal violence and corruption within its walls. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

