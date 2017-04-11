Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other On Instagram

All for the king.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

When it comes to her husband, Tiny Harris doesn’t play, whether or they’re on good terms or not.

Bernice Burgos learned that the hard way on Monday after getting in a social media spat with T.I.‘s estranged wife. It all started when the Instagram model posted a video of herself jamming to “Just Kickin’ It” by Tiny’s former group Xscape. Apparently, Tiny took that as shade and decided to let Bernice have it.

Isn't this Tiny's song?💅🏿

A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She commented under the petty video, see below:

It didn’t take long for Bernice to respond. Although she claimed she would not go back and forth via social media, she did offer to DM Tiny her number so that they can talk it out. In the same breath, she came for the singer’s look, saying that she doesn’t even look like the old Tiny from her Xscape days.

To wrap up all the shade, Bernice added that if T.I. was in fact laid up with his wife last night, then why was Tiny checking for her?

@realberniceburgos gets back at @majorgirl 💅🏽

A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on

Adding fuel to the petty fire, Bernice liked a comment about Tiny committing adultery with Floyd Mayweather and liked another comment that read: “T.I. took vows, not Bernice.”

Like and response by @realberniceburgos about @majorgirl 😏

A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on

This is the real Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

]

T.I., 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons Loss [VIDEOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

T.I., 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons Loss [VIDEOS]

Continue reading T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other On Instagram

T.I., 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons Loss [VIDEOS]

adultery , beef , Bernice Burgos , Instagram , T.I. , tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s What Happened To Young Thug’s Assault Case
 3 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.11.17
T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other…
 3 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.11.17
Watch: 50 Cent Punches A Female Fan During…
 5 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.11.17
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 7 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.11.17
YFN Lucci Celebrity Basketball Game [PHOTOS]
 19 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
This Is Why Mariah Carey And Her Dancer…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Boss Move: Jay Z Pulled His Music From Spotify
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Chief Keef Gets Hit With A Felony DUI…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
The Woman That French Montana Insulted Finally Speaks…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Rickey Smiley For Real
Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.10.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Oh No! Janet Jackson Has Split From Husband…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.09.17
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015
J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
photos