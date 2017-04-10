Entertainment News
This Is Why Mariah Carey And Her Dancer Bae Called It Quits

One outing to the Kids' Choice Awards brought some drama.

2016 Essence Festival - Day 3

Mariah Carey and her dancer bae, Bryan Tanaka, are officially done. Though it seemed to be a mutual agreement, sources told TMZ that one major factor caused the split — one is jealousy.

One source insisted that Tanaka showed uncontrollable anger over Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon. Though Carey and Cannon’s split was not without struggle, the two continued to stay in contact, most likely for the benefit of their twins. They would go on vacations as a family and enjoy dinner parties together, sometimes without the kids. Sources told TMZ that this infuriated Tanaka. He would even retaliate by flirting with other women in front of Carey.

When Carey attended the Kids’ Choice Awards last month with Cannon and their kids, Tanaka had enough. Sources say he felt “disrespected” and demanded that Carey come home from the event. Tanaka reportedly also had expensive taste and Carey had to pay for it. TMZ reports Carey had to foot the bills for belongings such as Gucci, Balmain, and expensive shoes.

Along with all of this, it’s said that Carey was also suspicious of Tanaka getting involved with her as a rebound guy after her breakup with James Packer, and all Tanaka really wanted was fame. The two haven’t been in contact with each other since their Cabo trip in March. They were a pair for a little over five months. We are sure Mariah will just shake it off.

