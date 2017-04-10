Ludacris Gets Stumped By Headkrack Playing “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ludacris was talking with Headkrack about “The Fate of the Furious,” the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. He dishes about the things he loves about each of his cast mates; The Rock‘s crazy gym routine, why Michelle Rodriguez would probably kill a bottle of whiskey faster than him, how it was working with acting legend Helen Mirren, and more.

Plus, Ludacris proves that just about no one is safe from Headkrack’s crazy ability to stump anybody playing the morning show’s new game, “5 On It.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

