Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run For Your Life”

NEW YORK, April 10, 2017 – Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life by comedian, radio personality, and television star Rickey Smiley, it was announced today by Jennifer Bergstrom, Publisher.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

STAND BY YOUR TRUTH is part memoir, part testimonial, and part life guide, mixing Rickey’s down-home humor with the wholesome values that stuck with him, both from his childhood spent in the Baptist church, as well as from his professional and comedic mentors. In his book of essays, Smiley reflects on a variety of topics: the challenges of raising children, the importance of education, the need for people to get out of their comfort zones, and his strong feelings on social justice and always standing up for your own truth. His recent musings on how teenagers need to be more appreciative of their parents lit up social media.

Birmingham native Rickey Smiley jumpstarted his career opening for comic greats, including Steve Harvey and George Wallace. He is currently the host of the nationally syndicated hit radio show The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which broadcasts to between four and six million listeners in over eighty markets every weekday. He is also the star of Rickey Smiley for Real, a TV One docu-drama television series about his life as a single dad and entertainer, which is Tuesday night’s #1 cable program among African Americans and has recently been renewed for a fourth season. He has released eight chart-topping comedy albums, including the iTunes #1 bestselling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley – Prank Calls Number 6”.

“Rickey demonstrates the height of class, humility, and work ethic when he entertains and when he gives back to the community—and that’s exactly how he conducts himself in business. We could not be prouder to be his publishing team,” said Bergstrom.

“Writing a book and putting some of my thoughts and my concerns about our modern world to paper has been a dream of mine for many years. After spending considerable time backstage with Gallery publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom, I just knew that she saw that part of me that needed to be committed to a book format. I am so thrilled she saw my vision and Gallery will be my publisher.”

Executive Editor Jeremie Ruby-Strauss acquired world and audio rights from Alan Nevins at Renaissance Literary & Talent. STAND BY YOUR TRUTH is scheduled for publication on November 14, 2017.

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album 26 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album 1. Rickey Smiley playing the piano. Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 1 of 26 2. Rickey Smiley Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 2 of 26 3. Rickey Smiley Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 26 4. Rickey Smiley bothering Gary With Da Tea Source:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 4 of 26 5. Rickey Smiley 2017 Photo Shoot Source:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 26 6. Rickey Smiley 2017 Photo Shoot Source:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 26 7. Rickey Smiley meeting Fat Joe for the first time. Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 7 of 26 8. Rickey Smiley Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 8 of 26 9. Rickey Smiley, Gary With Da Tea, & Porsha Williams Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 26 10. Rickey Smiley & Spirit Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 26 11. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Studio Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 26 12. Rickey Smiley, Gary With Da Tea, & Porsha Williams Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 26 13. Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, & Porsha Williams Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 26 14. Rickey Smiley Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 26 15. Rickey Smiley Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 26 16. Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 16 of 26 17. Rickey Smiley & The Little Women Of Atlanta Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 17 of 26 18. Rickey Smiley Back At It With The Jokes Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 26 19. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 26 20. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 26 21. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 26 22. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 26 23. Rickey Smiley Morning Show Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 26 24. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special Guest Cece Winans Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 26 25. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special Guest Cece Winans Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 26 26. Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special Guest Cece Winans Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

# # # #

GALLERY BOOKS is an imprint dedicated to publishing a variety of must-read books on a wide array of topics. Launched in February 2010, Gallery is designed to showcase established voices and to introduce emerging new ones—in both fiction and nonfiction genres. Some of Gallery Books’ bestselling titles include The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer, The Woman in Cabin 10 and In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware, Binge by Tyler Oakley, Selp Helf by Miranda Sings, Five Presidents by Clint Hill, The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky, and Love Anthony by Lisa Genova.

SIMON & SCHUSTER, a part of the CBS Corporation, is a global leader in the field of general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for consumers of all ages, across all printed, electronic, and audio formats. Its divisions include Simon & Schuster Adult Publishing, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, Simon & Schuster Digital, and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com