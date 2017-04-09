Entertainment News
Oh No! Janet Jackson Has Split From Husband Wissam Al-Mana

97.9 The Beat Staff
Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

3 months after the birth of their son, Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are headed for divorce.

According to Page Six, it’s not yet clear what caused the split. One source said it was an amicable split while another source says that Wissam became too controlling, especially during her pregnancy. “She had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts. It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base.”

Janet been noticeably absent from the public eye, which those close to her said is a result of Wissam demanding she stay home to nurse the baby according to his Muslim tradition. She allegedly hit her breaking point when her husband showed little concern for Katherine Jackson’s elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent.

Janet married the billionaire businessman back in 2012. They welcomed son Eissa back in January. Although Janet is said to be worth $250 million, its unclear if there was a prenuptual agreement in place or whether or not she will seek spousal support.

SOURCE: Page Six | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

photos