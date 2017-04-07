News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

CHICK CHAT: David & Tamela Mann Talk New Show & The Keys To A Successful Marriage

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

David and Tamela Mann, stars of the new TV One docu-series The Mann’s, joined Allison McGevna and Shamika Sanders Chick Chat to talk about their reality show and share the secrets to a successful marriage.

Catch The Manns every Thursday at 8pm on TV One.

RELATED STORIES:

CHICK CHAT: Did Pepsi & Kendall Jenner Really Think They Could Save The World?

THE BUZZ LIVE: Jermaine Dupri Talks Xscape, The ‘Rap Game’ Plays 90s Trivia

David Mann , Tamela Mann

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading CHICK CHAT: David & Tamela Mann Talk New Show & The Keys To A Successful Marriage

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Targeted In Federal…
 15 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 16 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 16 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 17 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost…
 17 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 18 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
photos