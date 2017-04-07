CHICK CHAT: David & Tamela Mann Talk New Show & The Keys To A Successful Marriage

David and Tamela Mann, stars of the new TV One docu-series The Mann’s, joined Allison McGevna and Shamika Sanders Chick Chat to talk about their reality show and share the secrets to a successful marriage.

Catch The Manns every Thursday at 8pm on TV One.

