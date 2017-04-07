Music
Home > Music

It’s Official! Here’s When Kendrick Lamar’s Album Will Drop

The wait is almost over...

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


King Kendrick let folks know “Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all sh*t together” on his track “The Heart Part 4.” Well, it’s the seventh and fans are finally getting crucial information — a release date for the album.

Kendrick Lamar’s new LP has just become available for pre-order on iTunes and officially drops on April 14.

The project does not yet have an album cover, and the tracks listed do not have a title. The only track people can look forward to is “Humble,” a song that has garnered much praise as well as criticism. Even the project itself is merely listed as ALBUM on the iTunes page.

Lamar originally hinted at an album release when he dropped “The Heart Part 4” over two weeks ago. However, it seems the track — with bars rumored to be aimed at competitors such as Big Sean and Drake — will not be on this upcoming release.

Producers and artists who are involved include James Blake, The AlchemistMike WiLL Made It, DJ Dahi, Cardo, 9th Wonder, and more. You can see the track-by-track contributors below, or pre-order the project for yourself.

Track 1: D. Tannenbaum and Anthony Tiffith

Track 2: Mike WiLL Made-It

Track 3: Sounwave, DJ Dahi, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 4: Sounwave, James Blake, and Richie Riera

Track 5: Sounwave

Track 6: DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Anthony Tiffith, and Terrace Martin

Track 7: The Internet’s Steve Lacy, Anna Wise, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 8: Mike WiLL Made-It

Track 9: DJ Dahi, Mark Spears, and BadBadNotGood

Track 10: Zacari Pacaldo, Teddy Walton, Sounwave, Greg Kurstin, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 11: Mike WiLL Made-It, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Anthony Tiffith, and U2

Track 12: The Alchemist

Track 13: Richie Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, D. Tannenbaum, Anthony Tiffith, and Cardo

Track 14: 9th Wonder

Looks like King Kendrick will not disappoint!

humble , Kendrick Lamar

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading It’s Official! Here’s When Kendrick Lamar’s Album Will Drop

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 4 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 4 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 5 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 6 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Is Anika Playing Lucious Or Tariq?
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
photos