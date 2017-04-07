Entertainment News
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost 15 Lbs. In One Week

Do you believe her?

Iggy Azalea is a name we haven’t heard making headlines in a while (besides her recent fling with French Montana), but she’s back with more side-eye worthy news.

The rapper claims she lost a whopping 15 lbs. in one week from twerking so much in her new music video for “Mo Bounce.”  Iggy stopped by New Zealand radio station Nova 96.9 and told hosts Fitzy and Wippa, “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

The Aussie emcee did admit that she got a little help with her twerking skill before the shoot, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff. My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”


If Iggy Azalea’s logic is true, then every exotic dancer should be apart of the “what waist?” squad. Check out the video for “Mo Bounce” above and you be the judge.

