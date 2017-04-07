Entertainment News
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte From Releasing Sex Tapes

The man has no limits.

Mel B

It seems like former Spice Girl, Mel B, is taking legal actions following reports that her future ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, was blackmailing her using sex tapes — that he allegedly forced her to make.

According to TMZ, Mel B’s lawyers now have a court order prohibiting Belafonte from releasing the sex tapes, photographs or any other sexually explicit content of her. According to court documents, Belafonte retrieved several boxes from their garage, which contained photos of Mel B’s recently deceased father, Spice Girls memorabilia and sex tapes. He supposedly took the boxes to a storage locker somewhere in L.A. Sources told TMZ that Mel B and her lawyers have repeatedly asked Belafonte to return the photos, but he hasn’t responded. He also wouldn’t tell them the location of the storage locker.

To add more insult to injury, Mel B reportedly discovered that Belafonte had been paying for the storage locker with her money since 2009. She reached out to her accountant and came upon a recent bill for the facility. The user name on the locker? Lorraine Giles — the former nanny Belafonte allegedly had an affair with while he was still married to Mel B. The ex-spice girl said Belafonte got Giles pregnant and she convinced her to have an abortion.

Mel B’s lawyers requested the judge force Belafonte to give up the address of the storage space and the password necessary to enter. The judge has yet to rule on the request.

