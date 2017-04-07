WATCH: Michigan NAACP Fighting Police Practices After 5 Black Teens Stopped At Gunpoint

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

WATCH: Michigan NAACP Fighting Police Practices After 5 Black Teens Stopped At Gunpoint

Community organizers said cops acted in a way that "perpetuates mistrust and instills fear in residents."

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The NAACP chapter in Grand Rapids, Michigan further pushed their local police department Thursday to change its practices involving community members after five unarmed Black teens were stopped and searched at gunpoint in March, reports MLive.

From MLive:

“We question whether or not if this was five white male youth coming from a Christian middle school, high school, in the same scenario, whether you’d have a different end result,” NAACP Grand Rapids branch President Cle Jackson.

Together with the greater Grand Rapids branch of the NAACP, LINC UP and the Micah Center issued a joint statement Thursday, April 6, stating the police officers acted in a way that perpetuates mistrust and instills fear in residents.

“Collectively, we are calling for a change in Grand Rapids policing practices to ensure that no other children will unnecessarily go through the traumatic experience that these children did, and that our community as a whole is not subjected to this type of racism,” the statement reads. “We call on the police to work with the parents to ensure that the issues that are raised about this particular incident are addressed to the families’ satisfaction…”

The NAACP and other community organizers — who expressed support for the families of the teens stopped by police — will attend an April 11 city commission meeting to further discuss police reform, reports WOOD TV-8.

SOURCE: MLiveWOOD TV-8

SEE ALSO:

Michigan Cities Test Positive For High Levels Of Lead In Children

Michigan Mother Fears For Jailed Son’s Life As He Battles Chronic Illness

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police


 

blacks and police brutality , Blacks and police excessive force , MICHIGAN NAACP , Police Reform

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 12 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 23 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Is Anika Playing Lucious Or Tariq?
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
photos