Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On Cultural Appropriation Surrounding Pepsi Ad

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On Cultural Appropriation Surrounding Pepsi Ad

The actress/comedienne made the controversial remarks while on a recent episode of 'The View.'

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ve heard all about the controversial Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner that has since been pulled. Everyone has seemed to chime in with their opinion, including Whoopi Goldberg who had a few words for those critics who accused the commercial of cultural appropriation.

Celebrities Visit Broadway - January 26, 2016

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty


On a recent episode of ABC’s The View, the topic turned to the Pepsi ad that has all of America talking and co-host Whoopi Goldberg wasted no time giving her opinion on claims that the commercial was partially a failure because of its cultural appropriation.

While Goldberg agrees that it was an all-around bad commercial that just failed to hit its intended mark, she disagrees with the accusations that it was filled with cultural appropriation. She states that if black women want to claim cultural appropriation then all of them should be wearing their natural hair and not “white lady hair.”

As expected, the comment made the rounds on social media and many were quick to take issue with Goldberg’s comments, citing her previous controversial statements regarding race in the past. She has never been one to back down, so don’t expect her to sugar coat her comments on the issue any time soon.

What do you think Beauties? Do you agree with Goldberg’s opinion?

You can check out the FULL clip of Whoopi Goldberg’s comment BELOW:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2934746/lance-gross-father-dead-dies/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2934828/gabourey-sidibe-in-style-beauty-social-media/

celebrity news , entertainment news , Pepsi commercial , the view , TV news , Whoopi Goldberg

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On Cultural Appropriation Surrounding Pepsi Ad

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 7 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 8 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 10 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
photos