SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation

Kodak Black just can’t seem to keep his name out of trouble.

Fresh off the release of his first official studio album Painting Pictures, new criminal information about the rapper has resurfaced. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Kodak, who was recently arrested for probation violation, was accused of assaulting a female employee at a Miami strip club back in February. Although Kodak has not been formally charged for the alleged assault, the Florida Department of Corrections added the incident to the list of probation violations.

A 34-year-old bartender at the strip club, Jennifer Cunningham, accused the 19-year-old rapper of approaching the bar and “acting belligerent,” then “[hitting] her in the forehead with his right arm” and “[punching] her numerous times all over her body and then [kicking] her, stopping shortly after.”

Cunningham’s lawyer revealed that his client’s injuries required medical treatment and they are considering filing a civil lawsuit against Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave. As you may recall, Kodak is also facing charges for criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina, for which he is currently out on bail.

The rapper and his label have yet to respond to the latest allegations.