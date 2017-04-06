Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo

Ciara is still pregnant and moving through her final trimester, stylishly.
The beauty posted the perfect relaxed Spring maternity outfit. With a big smile, the singer and model shows off her baby bump wearing a black spaghetti strapped dress, some oversized aviator sunglasses and black Chuck Taylor’s. Talk about effortless fashion.
She posted another photo, adding a cowboy hat to her ensemble. Cute!
Ciara is definitely owning and rocking this pregnancy. Go girl!
We only have one question: when is this baby coming?! We have no doubt it’s about to be cuteness overload.
