Dave Bliss Leaves Post After Baylor Murder Documentary Aired

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Dave Bliss Leaves Post After Baylor Murder Documentary Aired

Bliss' handling of the scandal --- with alleging former Baylor player Patrick Dennehy paid tuition selling drugs --- was a major part of the film.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Southwestern Christian University men’s basketball coach Dave Bliss resigned Monday after Showtime aired a Disgraced documentary on the 2003 murder of former Baylor player Patrick Dennehy, reports Deadspin.

From Deadspin:

…Bliss was the Bears’ coach at the time, and his handling of the scandal is a major part of the documentary.

Bliss agreed to be interviewed for the documentary, even though it would inevitably reflect harshly on his time in charge of Baylor. After Dennehy was killed, Bliss repeatedly claimed that he had paid his tuition at Baylor by selling drugs. In fact, Bliss had violated NCAA rules by paying Dennehy’s tuition himself after Dennehy transferred from New Mexico. The NCAA was closing in on Bliss, and he cooked up the drug dealing story (which Waco PD say there is no evidence for) to shake investigators.

 In the documentary, he repeated his claim, saying, “He was selling drugs. He sold to all the white guys on campus … He was the worst.” Despite the apparent fabrication, Bliss defended his comments after they were revealed last month.

No official reason was given for Bliss’ departure, with the university confirming the resignation and their commitment to helping student athletes reach success, reports the Chicago Tribune.

SOURCE: DeadspinChicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

‘Disgraced:’ Documentary Tells Story Of Murdered Baylor University Black Basketball Player

Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

13 photos Launch gallery

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Continue reading Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History


 

 

Baylor , dave bliss , Patrick Dennehy , southern christian university

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 16 hours ago
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 16 hours ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 18 hours ago
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 22 hours ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 22 hours ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 23 hours ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 23 hours ago
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 24 hours ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 1 day ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 1 day ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 2 days ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 2 days ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 2 days ago
photos