Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid Death Threats

Find out what exactly set off the delay.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Omarosa Manigault has 99 problems and her wedding is the main one.

The Daily Mail reports that Donald Trump‘s Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, postponed and relocated her upcoming wedding to Pastor John Allen Newman because of concerns about her safety and backlash from her fiancé’s church. Sources say that Omarosa was supposed to get married on March 25 at the church her fiancé oversees, in Jacksonville, Florida, but an onslaught of death threats and safety concerns caused her to delay her nuptials and move the ceremony to Washington, D.C.

A source close to the former reality star revealed, “She is really concerned about her safety. There have been calls, emails and social media messages from people threatening to do harm to her and she feared that she wouldn’t be protected adequately at his church in Jacksonville. So she pushed the date back and made the change.” The insider added, “Since she moved the wedding to D.C., she’s invited President [Donald] Trump and other senior level White House executives in an effort to make sure the secret service and extra security will be there.”

With the changes made, guests will now be subject to background checks. The craziness surrounding the bride’s big day is so real that four of her original seven bridesmaids have backed out of participating in the ceremony. Pastor Newman’s church is also not on board with his wedding to Manigault.

A tipster from The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary explained, “Pastor Newman is a staunch Democrat. He was even a spiritual adviser on the committee of ministers working on Hillary Clinton’s election campaign. His church membership doesn’t like the idea of their pastor marrying this Trump advocate who bashed President Barack Obama and believe Pastor Newman is using poor judgment by becoming her husband.”

The new location for the couple’s nuptials is undisclosed.

Church , Death Threats , donald trump , Omarosa , pastor newman , Wedding

