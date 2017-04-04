Entertainment News
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony Drug Charges

Find out what got the rapper in the clear.

Young Thug just received a major break in his case, stemming from 2015 weapons and drug charges.

As you may recall, the rapper’s home was raided by cops in Sandy Springs, Georgia, in July 2015, turning up weapons and drugs. Thug was charged with felony cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession and three counts of felony gun possession. But according to TMZ, Thugga is now in the clear thanks to his lawyers arguing that cops overstepped boundaries with an illegal search warrant of the rapper’s home.

The judge agreed with the rapper’s lawyer  and the DA dropped all the charges against him. This is good news for Young Thug fans who’ve purchased tickets to see the Atlanta rapper take the stage while on tour with Future this spring.

Congrats Thugga. #MoreLife

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

