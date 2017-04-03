WATCH: John Legend Discusses Criminal Justice Reform Campaign

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

WATCH: John Legend Discusses Criminal Justice Reform Campaign

Trump's entire message has been one of authoritarianism and fear mongering, Legend tells Roland Martin in an interview.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Musician and activist John Legend joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now last week to discuss his criminal justice reform campaign, #FreeAmerica. Launched in 2015, the multi-year culture crusade seeks to change the national conversation about “the country’s misguided policies and transform the criminal justice system,” according to its website.

I’m afraid the pendulum has swung back to the law and order crew,” Legend said Friday in response to Martin’s commentary about the nation’s refusal to do away with the lock ’em up law-and-order mentality. “I think [President Donald] Trump‘s entire message has been one of authoritarianism and fear mongering. You’ll see it with crime as well. He will give completely inaccurate crime stats about crime in certain cities. His motive is to sow fear so that he can have more control.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the campaign and sound off in comments.

SEE ALSO:

Roland Martin: ‘College Football Players Deserve To Get Paid’

Roland Martin Confronts White Nationalist Richard Spencer On NewsOne Now

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

24 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

#FreeAmerica , criminal justice , John Legend , NewOne , newsone now , Roland Martin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 5 hours ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 19 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 22 hours ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 23 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 4 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 4 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 4 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 4 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 4 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 4 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 4 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 4 days ago
photos