You Thought: Senate Intelligence Committee Rejects Michael Flynn’s Request For Immunity

On Friday, the Senate Intelligence Committee rejected Michael Flynn’s offer to testify in exchange for immunity according to two government sources, NBC News reports.

According to the first source, Flynn’s lawyer was told that the prospect of immunity was “wildly preliminary” and that immunity was “not on the table” currently. The second source told the outlet the committee communicated that it is “not receptive” to Flynn’s request “at this time.”

It’s important to note that the decision does not rule out immunity at a later date,

The former National Security Advisor who resigned under the Trump administration in February, offered to testify before congress regarding President Trump’s ties to Russia on Thursday.

Robert Kelner, Flynn’s lawyer, released a statement confirming he spoke with the House and Senate Intelligence Committees regarding a possible testimony from his client.

“General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should circumstances permit,” Kelner’s statement said.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story–adding to a lengthy twist of events on whether the Trump administration colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Congressional leaders initially said they were unwilling to offer Flynn immunity until a more detailed investigation was concluded.

Flynn’s request would make it increasingly difficult for the Justice Department to prosecute, if granted.

The Times writes:

“It is common for witnesses to demand immunity in exchange for their testimony to ensure that their words cannot be used to prosecute them. Under federal law, Congress can grant witnesses immunity for their testimony, but lawmakers normally do so only after consulting with prosecutors.”

SOURCE: NBC News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times

