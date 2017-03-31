Was Black Tony The Cause Of The Bridge Collapse On I-85? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony explains that he was in the car on the highway with his family, when he thought it smelled like something was burning. Then, the car actually caught fire, and they had to get out and get to safety before the entire bridge collapsed.
Was Black Tony the cause of the fire? Click on the audio player to hear Black Tony explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
