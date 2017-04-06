Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

The spinoff of Little Women: LA returns this April with more drama than ever! Little Women: Dallas had many of us hooked when the show made its debut on Lifetime last November, and if the promo for the new season is any indication, we’ll be glued to our sets yet again! Someone may be pregnant, another got proposed to and someone gets served!

Will Tiffani get back with her boyfriend? Is Asta and her husband opening a bar? Check out the trailer below and watch the full episodes starting April 12 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime!

asta , bri , Dallas , DFW , Lifetime , little women , Series , tiffani , tv

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 1 hour ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.03.17
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.03.17
photos