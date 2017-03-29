Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

Ferguson, Missouri police are investigating after an armed man was shot by a private security guard, The Associated Press reports.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday evening at Canfield Green apartments — the same apartment complex where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in August 2014.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident began around 6:40 p.m. after a man tried to “scare a loose dog away from some children in the complex.” Police Chief Delrish Moss said the owner of the dog confronted the man, sparking a “heated exchange.”

The dog owner then pointed a handgun at the man, prompting a security guard to shoot the dog owner after he refused to drop his weapon.

The man is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss says.

From The St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“Video posted on social media showed several officers treating a shooting victim who was lying in a parking lot with what appeared to be a wound to the abdomen. He was taken away by an ambulance.

A small crowd gathered outside the tape set up by police around the scene. Many of them recorded the aftermath and, at one point, several people got into a heated exchange with an officer investigating the shooting.”

According to The Associated Press, no arrests were made.

As NewsOne previously reported, new footage of the day Michael Brown was killed recently sparked protests outside of the convenience store where the footage was filmed.

The footage appeared in a documentary, Stranger Fruit, which debuted at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas this year.

