Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

The man is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Police Chief Delrish Moss says.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Ferguson, Missouri police are investigating after an armed man was shot by a private security guard, The Associated Press reports.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday evening at Canfield Green apartments — the same apartment complex where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in August 2014.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident began around 6:40 p.m. after a man tried to “scare a loose dog away from some children in the complex.” Police Chief Delrish Moss said the owner of the dog confronted the man, sparking a “heated exchange.”

The dog owner then pointed a handgun at the man, prompting a security guard to shoot the dog owner after he refused to drop his weapon.

The man is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Moss says.

From The St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“Video posted on social media showed several officers treating a shooting victim who was lying in a parking lot with what appeared to be a wound to the abdomen. He was taken away by an ambulance.

A small crowd gathered outside the tape set up by police around the scene. Many of them recorded the aftermath and, at one point, several people got into a heated exchange with an officer investigating the shooting.”

According to The Associated Press, no arrests were made.

As NewsOne previously reported, new footage of the day Michael Brown was killed recently sparked protests outside of the convenience store where the footage was filmed.

The footage appeared in a documentary, Stranger Fruit, which debuted at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas this year.

SOURCE: The Associated Press, St. Louis Dispatch, Twitter

 

Ferguson , Ferguson shooting , Michael Brown

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Security Guard Accused Of Shooting Man In Same Complex Where Michael Brown Was Killed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 6 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 7 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 10 hours ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 15 hours ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 1 day ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 1 day ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 1 day ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 1 day ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 1 day ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 1 day ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 2 days ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 2 days ago
photos