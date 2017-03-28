Woman Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For Administering Deadly Butt Injections

Danielle Jennings

As women continue to be heavily influenced by celebrities and their frequent use of plastic surgery, many find themselves resorting to dangerous and even deadly measures to mimic the overly enhanced look that they see glorified on a regular basis. This is exactly what happened to a Florida woman who died as a result of receiving underground butt injections.

31-year-old Shatarka Nuby died at the hands of O’Neal Morris, a transgendered woman who regularly administered a deadly combination of chemicals when she performed her butt injections. Not only did Morris perform the cosmetic procedure without a medical license, but what she actually injected into her clients is shocking. The deadly mixture she used on Nuby and others included Fix-a-Flat, cement, silicone, mineral oil and Super Glue to give bad butt injections.

Nuby died from the chemicals injected into her while she was serving time in federal prison for paying Morris $2,000 for the 10 injections. Morris was handed down a hefty 10-year prison sentence and five years of probation for Nuby’s death and practicing without a medical license, according to an exclusive report by WSVN News in Miami.

Morris has already been in prison for a year while she was awaiting sentencing, however she pleaded no contest for fear that she would not get a fair trial. Despite her attorney’s arguments that Morris should be placed in solitary confinement for her own protection or face violence and sexual abuse if [placed in general population], the judge ordered Morris serve her prison sentence in the men’s prison because current Florida law doesn’t make exemptions for transgendered people.

After the sentencing, Nuby’s grandmother Lucenia Thompson stated her feelings on the outcome, saying “We cannot bring Shatarka back, but I also feel sorry for O’Neal also. But I don’t want him out [here] hurting anyone else.”

