Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is It Too Soon To Say That Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


It’s off-season in the NFL, and Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t been signed. Because of his highly publicized and controversial ongoing, silent protest of the national anthem this past season, fans can’t help but wonder if the NFL is trying to send him a message.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But one listener called up to play devil’s advocate, and actually made a good point. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: How Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem Inspired Chris Brown & Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The Most Important Thing To Take Away From Colin Kaepernick’s Protest [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why People Don’t Need To Understand Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Happy 29th Birthday Colin Kaepernick

12 photos Launch gallery

Happy 29th Birthday Colin Kaepernick

Continue reading Is It Too Soon To Say That Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed? [EXCLUSIVE]

Happy 29th Birthday Colin Kaepernick

Blackballed , Colin Kaepernick , nfl , protest , racism , signed

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 9 hours ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 14 hours ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 15 hours ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 15 hours ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 15 hours ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 17 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 17 hours ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 18 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 24 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 1 day ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 2 days ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 2 days ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 2 days ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 2 days ago
photos