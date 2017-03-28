Music
Home > Uncategorized

Here’s How You Can Be An Intern For Chance The Rapper

The artist put out a call and folks are answering.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Someone’s resume is about to be lit. Recently, Chicago philanthropist and music artist Chance The Rapper put out a call for interns. He tweeted that he’s looking for “someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals.”

With this post, the rapper immediately received thousands of tweets of people pitching themselves as the best internship candidate.

Chance even took some pressure off by not asserting a time limit. When someone asked if there’s a deadline, he replied, “No take your time, I’m trying to find someone specific.”

He also gave specific formatting directions.

And he assured that this was a “job,” so hopefully that means money is involved.

Considering all of Chance’s community work along with his artistic achievements, one could guess the rapper is looking for a well rounded go-getter who gets things done. Could this be you? Better start getting that creative deck in order.

chance the rapper , Internship

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s How You Can Be An Intern For Chance The Rapper

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 2 hours ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 8 hours ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 9 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 11 hours ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 11 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 17 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 23 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 1 day ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 1 day ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 1 day ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 1 day ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 1 day ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 1 day ago
Sad News: The Cancer-Stricken Teen Who FaceTimed Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Warrant Out For…
 2 days ago
Tomi Lahren Is Fired For ‘Insulting Conservatives’
 2 days ago
photos