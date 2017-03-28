Here’s How You Can Be An Intern For Chance The Rapper

Someone’s resume is about to be lit. Recently, Chicago philanthropist and music artist Chance The Rapper put out a call for interns. He tweeted that he’s looking for “someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals.”
With this post, the rapper immediately received thousands of tweets of people pitching themselves as the best internship candidate.
Chance even took some pressure off by not asserting a time limit. When someone asked if there’s a deadline, he replied, “No take your time, I’m trying to find someone specific.”
He also gave specific formatting directions.
And he assured that this was a “job,” so hopefully that means money is involved.
Considering all of Chance’s community work along with his artistic achievements, one could guess the rapper is looking for a well rounded go-getter who gets things done. Could this be you? Better start getting that creative deck in order.
