Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying Will Smith?

Find out the details.

'Collateral Beauty' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Will Smith has been the face of box office hit films for over 20 years, but according to Disney, he’s not worth $20 million.

The veteran actor requested t$20 million in order to appear in Disney’s upcoming live remake of its animated classic Dumbo, but the company turned him down. But instead of weeping about a missed opportunity, Will created one and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s getting $20 million from Netflix for his upcoming fantasy film Bright. The site also reports that Disney has been getting a reputation for being “cheap” with its actors, much like Marvel Studios has reported to be.

Sources say that after Will dropped out of the live-action remake, Colin Farrell is reportedly being considered as his replacement. An exact filming date for Dumbo has not been revealed.

photos