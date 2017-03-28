Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became A Pastor

Cam’ron has ammo for days when it comes to putting his former comrades secrets on blast.

Just a month after going in on Jim Jones in an Instagram Live rant, Killa Cam returned to the social platform to call out his old friend Mase. In the video, Cam stressed to his followers the importance of keeping prayer and God in your life. Then, the Harlem rapper used Mase as an example of not keeping balance and taking things to the extreme, just to avoid real life controversies.

He said, “See that’s what Mase did. Mase went real wild. Mase said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna just start saying I’m in church.’ Mase took it too far though — started preaching and all that s**t. I see what he was doing with that s**t. He’s like, ‘You know what? N****s ain’t gonna motherf**king harass me if I’m in church. That’s what Ma$e did. He said, ‘Yo, they can’t beef with me, they can’t ask me for nothing. I’m gonna throw on the Rev. Run collar and get the f**k out of here. F**k that.”

But Cam switched gears in the middle of his rant, adding that now he realizes all of the pressure the Bad Boy Records rap star had with so much money at such a young age and it makes sense to him. He explained, “Can’t even get mad at Ma$e. You know why? Let me tell you something. I used to be mad at Ma$e because I was younger than Ma$e. But, I know n****s 28, 29, 30 that can’t handle having $10 million. That n***a Mase was 22 years old with $10 million, my n***a. He went triple-platinum when he was 21 years old, my n***a, that’s a lot to handle.”



