Does Nia Have A Long History Of Being Difficult?

The streets are talking.

97.9 The Beat Staff
BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Nia Long‘s alleged long-time diva behavior is finally catching up with her.

Sources say that the actresses rude attitude toward people is on set nothing new at all. “Every dog has their day. She does a lot of wrong to people, and now it’s biting her in the butt,” an insider told Page Six of Long, adding, “She has a history of giving people a hard time, especially wardrobe and makeup.”

As we previously reported, the notable actress was having beef with Taraji P. Henson on the set of the of upcoming season and Empire and the show’s hair and makeup staff reportedly filed a complaint against Long. However, sources also claim that this isn’t the first time Nia’s acted out on set. She allegedly held up shooting on 2013’s The Best Man Holiday because “she insisted her character wear white when the director wanted everyone in black” for a funeral scene.

Ilene Chaiken, an executive producer on Empire, stated, “Nia is a gifted actress, and we’re grateful for the incredible work she did on Empire in this pivotal role. Her character Giuliana is a nemesis for Cookie [Henson], and the stories in the press would appear to be conflating that fiction with reality. We can’t wait for the fans to enjoy her spectacular turn on the show. It’s pure ‘Empire’ drama.”

Nia Long’s team is still dismissing the allegations, saying, “We find the timing of all of these stories to be very suspicious,” since the new season on Empire debuted Wednesday. Do you agree?

photos