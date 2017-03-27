News & Gossip
#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

97.9 The Beat Staff
Once referring to herself as “the upside down faced emoji of fashion,” model Londone Myers brings more than just her good looks to the fashion industry.

Londone is a true creative, merging the worlds of her modeling career and personal hobby into one. When she’s not ripping the runway or posing for Vogue, H&M, Coach or Nordstrom, she uses her spare time to create dolls that are inspired by some of the biggest names in fashion.

MSA MODELS – New York

The Lions – New York

Oui Management – Paris

Monster Management – Milan

Premier Model Management – London

STARSYSTEM – Geneve

Claim to fame: A former autopsy technician assistant, Londone was discovered by a scouting agency while shopping for artwork in Paris, France.

Instagram: @londonemyers

Hailing from the small town of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Londone loves anything that has to do with sculpting and desigining. Last year she told Interview magazine that she would’ve stayed in the world of undertaking if she didn’t become a model. When the 22-year-old isn’t bringing her cropped afro and runway physique to the nearest photo lens, she loves to craft dolls out of clay, painting them in bright, attractive colors while fashioning them after big-named designers.

Londone simply loves the arts. When she’s not crafting fashion inspired dolls by hand, she has a serious love for anime (which she says others won’t admit to) and anything that has to do with horror films. But she considers making dolls her greatest achievement, simply because she told herself she could.

Keep up with this beautiful newcomer on her Instagram page and find out more about her career here.

#MODELMONDAYS: Melodie Monrose Sings A Tune Of Diversity

#MODELMONDAYS: Philomena Kwao’s Beauty Is More Than Skin Deep

#MODELMONDAYS: Liya Kebede Takes A Stand For African Mothers

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

Let's keep it real: lots of the streetstyle roundups lack diversity. We're showing you whose out and about, stylishly, at New York Fashion Week! Get into some major melanin with these stylish fashion people. From celebrities, to stylists, to fashionistas, and more...if they were there, we've captured them!


 

