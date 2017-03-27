Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why We Salute Diddy [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Some celebs talk, and others put their money where their mouth is. P. Diddy is one who falls into the latter category; he opened his charter school in Harlem, and it is officially taking applications!

Diddy is about to a whole lot of good in his city. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

