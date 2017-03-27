Why We Salute Diddy [EXCLUSIVE]

Some celebs talk, and others put their money where their mouth is. P. Diddy is one who falls into the latter category; he opened his charter school in Harlem, and it is officially taking applications!
Diddy is about to a whole lot of good in his city. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
P. Diddy’s Transformation Over The Years
25 photos Launch gallery
P. Diddy’s Transformation Over The Years
1. Diddy and the one and only Biggie Smalls in 1995.Source:Getty 1 of 25
2. Diddy all laughs next to Andre Harrell.Source:Getty 2 of 25
3. Diddy and Mase at the 11th Annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 1997.Source:Getty 3 of 25
4. Diddy and B.I.G.Source:Getty 4 of 25
5. Diddy flaunting his bling in 1997.Source:Getty 5 of 25
6. Diddy in a baggy suit.Source:Getty 6 of 25
7. Diddy in camouflage.Source:Getty 7 of 25
8. Old school Diddy.Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Diddy shining next to Tyra Banks.Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. The super throwback of Diddy and Lil Kim.Source:Getty 10 of 25
11. Bow tie Diddy.Source:Getty 11 of 25
12. Diddy and the kids back in ’04.Source:Getty 12 of 25
13. Mowhawk Diddy in ’04.Source:Getty 13 of 25
14. Diddy maxin’ and relaxin’ in all white in 2005.Source:Getty 14 of 25
15. Diddy with the shiny puffer vest on.Source:Getty 15 of 25
16. Diddy in all black everything back in ’08.Source:Getty 16 of 25
17. Diddy nurturing his baby, Sean John, in 2008.Source:Getty 17 of 25
18. Diddy cleans up nice.Source:Getty 18 of 25
19. Diddy, the king of branding.Source:Getty 19 of 25
20. Calm Diddy Combs.Source:Getty 20 of 25
21. Diddy with Dem Boyz.Source:Getty 21 of 25
22. Diddy gets his inspirational speech on at Howard University last year.Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Diddy, the family man.Source:Getty 23 of 25
24. Old school Diddy was a ladies man, but Cassie got 2015 Diddy locked down.Source:Getty 24 of 25
25. Diddy still looking good in 2015.Source:Getty 25 of 25
