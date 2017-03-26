Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Photo by

Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

Leah Still's neuroblastoma continues to stay in remission after being diagnosed in 2014.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Devon Still

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


NFL star Devon Still and his daughter Leah Still have a lot to celebrate this weekend: Saturday marked the 2-year anniversary of the 7-year-old being cancer free.

On his Instragram page, the Houston Texans defensive tackle posted up an with a pic from of a past hospital visit when Leah was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare pediatric cancer. Still proudly wrote: “No matter how hard it got we never gave up. So today, we celebrate your strength and perseverance Leah! I love you more than you could ever possibly know.”

Later that day, Leah starred in a video talking about the first-ever gala for the Still Strong Foundation, which raises money to provide financial assistance to families with children are battling cancer. It was started in 2015.

How adorable!

As we previously reported Leah endured “41 days of chemotherapy, 40 days of antibody therapy, 19 days of radiation and one seven-hour surgery,” before being declared cancer free in March of 2015.

We couldn’t be happier to hear this beautiful news!

Cancer , Devon Still , Leah Still

