Comedian DL Hughley Says Trumpcare Didn’t Pass Because “People” Realized It Helped More Than Black People!

Jazze
Comedian DL Hughley has developed a reputation as a community activist and speaks on many social and political issues. He has never bitten his tongue in regards to President Trump and recently he was asked why he thinks Trumpcare didn’t pass in the House and this was his response.

Video Credit: TMZ
Do you think DL Hugley is right in his assessment?

Continue reading Comedian DL Hughley Says Trumpcare Didn't Pass Because "People" Realized It Helped More Than Black People!

