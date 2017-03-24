Music
ILoveMakonnen Speaks Out On Migos’ Homophobic Comments And Says Drake Threatened To Assault Him

The rapper spills all the tea.

ILoveMakonnen

Following ILoveMakonnen’revelation that he’s gay back in January, he is now elaborating on his life struggles and experience navigating the industry.

In an in-depth interview with The FADER, ILoveMakonnen covers everything from his history of selling drugs, to his “coming out” experience, to legal issues with a former manager.

The Atlanta native addressed Migosantagonistic reaction to his sexuality. When asked, if he thought Migos has a problem with gay people, ILoveMakonnen responded, “Hell nah, they ain’t got no problem with gay people! They f*ckin’ song is ‘Versace!’ Like, the f*ck! N*gga, [Gianni] Versace is the gayest n*gga. They ain’t got issues with him, why they got issues with me?”

Despite ILoveMakonnen linking Migos’ love for one fashion designer to a love for gay people, the rapper was still critical of their apology. He questioned their authenticity and friendship by saying, “But you see how friends do in interviews. So it’s like, Oh well. With friends like these, who needs enemies. And now you gotta come back with some sorry ass excuse. Nah. That’s only ’cause you got the #1 record and you didn’t wanna f*ck it up.”

ILoveMakonnen also elaborated on his various issues with Drake and the OVO Sound label. He even described an incident where Drake allegedly threatened to beat him up. The incident might have been in response to ILoveMakonnen’s Tim Westwood freestyle, in which he raps, “Motherf*ckers say I got dropped / You know that’s a motherf*ckin’ lie / Only place I dropped is in my g*ddamn pants size.”

Old tweets that resurfaced where ILoveMakonnen clowns Drake could also be the reason for their altercation. ILoveMakonnen questions, “I mean, that can’t just be it, right? It was before I even knew you. We can get past that. Excuse me for being f*cked up in the ‘hood and wanting to be a comedian.” 

The rapper described his run-in with Drake, “It was in the middle of the g*ddamn [VMA] afterparty at the Up&Down club…Everybody that was in there was in there. I’m in here around these Vanguard Awards, and I’m accepted, and I took pictures with Chainsmokers and G-Eazy and everybody, and we all friends. And I’m here in the middle of the floor, no security, and they coming, and I just step to the side and they see me and stop and the biggest motherf*cker in the game goes, woo woo woo, ‘Next time I’ma f*ck you up!’ And all security and everybody stop like, ‘What the f*ck?’ And the guys with me was like, ‘What you do?!’ I don’t have nothing to say. All I did was smile. And I guess they took that as a threat. I was confused, like, ‘It can’t be little old me. I’m just a g*ddamned old record from way back when. What the f*ck am I doing causing stresses and pains?’”

ILoveMakonnen also reveals that although he has the “utmost respect” for Drake, “If I look at your track record — when I was really in the streets selling dope you was on the g*ddamn TV screen-acting. I just met you on a song together and then y’all acted funny style on me. Or maybe I acted funny style on y’all. But somehow our relationship didn’t work out, and then the next time I saw you again you tried to threaten me.”

The interview is pretty juicy and showcases the multiple facets of ILoveMakonnen’s journey. You can read the full article here.

photos