Faith Evans Opens Up About Her Love For Stevie J

Faith Evans is finally opening up about her once rumored relationship with Stevie J

Although the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star often confirmed that he was dating singer, we never really heard it from Faye’s lips. Now the songstress is getting candid about her love for her old friend Steebie and all the other juicy details that go along with their love affair.

During an interview on Angela Yee‘s Lip Service podcast, Faith revealed that once upon a time, she could never even fathom the thought of getting with Stevie, saying, “I recently went through that with Stevie J. I did date him but there was a long period of time I couldn’t fathom that thought. I never had that thought. Even when he tried to really holler at me, it took months of him convincing me that he was trying to be different.” She continued, “He was going really, really hard for me to even consider dating him. We had such a good friendship that was 100% platonic for so many years. I always had a lot of male friends. I still do. I never dated either of them. I think I should have been a boy. But we were such great friends. I never saw him in that way.”

As for the rumors that she and Joseline Hernandez had beef over Steebie, Faith said, “No! No one in the media ever asked me that question besides the people on the side. Honestly, I don’t think there would be a reason to. At least not for me, because Stevie and I were always friends. I met her by the way of being with him. I actually supported them. He tried to talk to me fresh off dating [Joseline] and he has told me about every relationship he has been in. It was definitely a challenge for me to consider it.”



Check out the full interview above to see what Faith had to say about getting back with Stevie and appearing on his reality show.