Here’s What Started Taraji P. Henson And Nia Long’s Alleged Beef On The Set Of ‘Empire’

You won't believe your ears.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Things are heating up on the set of Empire and not in a good way.

According to reports, there’s beef brewing on the set of the hit FOX series between the show’s star Taraji P. Henson and new guest star Nia Long. TMZ reports that the drama started when Taraji jokingly asked Nia if she was on her period after she went nuts on a fellow cast member.

Production sources revealed that Nia showed up late shortly after beginning her stint on the show, prompting one of the male actors to joke, “Damn, why are you on Black people time?” That reportedly pissed Nia off so bad that she cursed the guy out. The actor told her it was just a joke, but she continued berating him and that’s when Taraji fired back, “What are you, on your period? Is it that time, girlfriend?”

It has also been reported that the hair and makeup crew filed a complaint against Nia for mistreating them. However, she says the allegations are bogus. Who do you believe is spilling the true tea?

