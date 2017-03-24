Entertainment News
Jay Z Is Set To Make Another Groundbreaking Documentary

A round of applause for Hov.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


Fresh off the success of the Kalief Browder documentary, Jay Z and the Weinstein company are reportedly partnering up again to do an ambitious series of film and television projects about Trayvon Martin.

According to Variety, the rap icon won the rights to two books about Martin, the unarmed black Florida teenager who was fatally shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012, which ignited a national debate about racial profiling and civil rights.

Hov and the film company beat out multiple contenders in a bidding war for the rights to two books about the culture shifting murder — Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin. The planned works include a six-part docuseries that Jay Z will produce and a narrative feature film that will be developed by the studio.

Judging by the public’s warm reception to the Kalief Browder doc, we’re sure Jay Z and the Weinstein brothers won’t disappoint for the Trayvon Martin project.

 

