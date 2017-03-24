EXTRA BUTTER: Jake Gyllenhaal And Ryan Reynolds On Eddie Murphy, Air Jordans and ‘Life’

BlogXilla caught up with the stars at SXSW.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Space movies and thrillers are two genres that always seem to kill — pun intended — at the box office, and the new film Life combines the best of both.

Starring bromantic couple Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds, the pulse-raising invasion flick was one of the most talked-about movies at this year’s SXSW and is the perfect choice for a Friday night flick if you’re looking for a few scares.

Our man BlogXilla caught up with the stars at the festival to crack a few jokes and ask a few questions, starting with why they each chose to do the film. Reynolds’ response was pretty straightforward: “I like science fiction movies, and I like movies that are suspenseful and tense and thrillers, and scary as sh*t and this is one of those.”

Gyllenhaal’s, however, was a bit more sinister: “And I just thought, ‘When is Ryan Reynolds gonna die.’”

Ouch.

Co-star Ariyon Bakare also joined the discussion to talk about Hollywood’s age-old trope of the ‘Black Guy’ to die first, and how he managed to avoid that fate for himself.

What the video above to see the conversation and get a sneak peak of Life, which is in theaters everywhere now.

