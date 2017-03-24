Jay Z Partnering To Make Trayvon Martin Film & Docu-Series

Jay Z is collaborating with the Weinstein Company to make a six-part TV docu-series and film about Trayvon Martin, Variety reports.

They will base the productions on two books: “Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It” and “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.” The partners won rights to the books in a fiercely competitive bidding process, the outlet said.

Trayvon’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, wrote “Rest in Power” to share their personal memories of their 17-year-old son, who was racially profiled and fatally shot in 2012 by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman.

“Suspicion Nation,” by NBC News legal analyst Lisa Bloom, recounts her experience covering the trial and assesses the prosecutor’s mistakes. A Florida jury acquitted Zimmerman, which sparked a national debate about inequality in our justice system and ignited widespread protests.

Jay Z will focus on the television series, while TWC, which also made the film “Fruitvale Station” about the death of Oscar Grant, will develop the feature film.

Variety said TWC closed the deal last week, after “a marathon meeting” with Jay Z and Trayvon’s parents on Oscar weekend. According to the outlet, Fulton and Martin wanted an assurance that the film would honor Trayvon’s life and legacy.

