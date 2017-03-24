Trump Threats Continue As Demand Issued To Vote On Repealing Obamacare

Trump Threats Continue As Demand Issued To Vote On Repealing Obamacare

All House Democrats are expected to vote against the bill.

President Donald Trump demanded Thursday that Congress vote on repealing and replacing Obamacare Friday, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

And, if the president doesn’t get a vote to repeal and replace Obamacare, he will move on to other priorities, Mulvaney said according to a source in the room during the tense talks with GOP members. A senior administration source confirms to NBC News the “very definitive, very clarifying” message from the president and the administration’s intention to move on, should the health care bill fail to move forward, to other matters such as tax reform, trade and border security.

If the bill does not pass, the president would see it as “people in Congress breaking their promises to their constituents to repeal and replace Obamacare” even with a Republican president in the White House,” the source told NBC News.

…Trump’s latest salvo comes after House Republican leaders abruptly postponed a planned vote on the GOP health care bill Thursday as they struggled to find sufficient support to pass it. GOP lawmakers had previously been told procedural votes on the bill will still be held tonight and that a full vote on the measure could take place Friday.

All the House’s Democrats are expected to vote against the healthcare bill and dozens of Republicans oppose the bill — which suggests that the measure may have a hard time with getting approval from Congress  — reports The Hill.

SOURCE: NBC NewsThe Hill

